Registration for booster dose now available in Surokkha app

The government's Surokkha app now has the third dose/booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine option available.

The option was added on Monday (27 December) night.

After conducting a trial run for more than a week, Bangladesh is set to start administering Covid-19 booster shots to senior citizens and frontline workers from Tuesday (28 December), a notification from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The campaign for booster doses will be carried out following the advice of the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NITAG).

People aged above 60-year, migrant workers and front-line workers who have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 6 months have passed since the second dose, will be eligible for the booster dose.

Booster doses will be given based on the schedule in the Surokkha app and SMS will be sent to the selected person. For every five regular vaccine dose SMS, one booster dose SMS will be sent from a centre.

The third dose will be given from the same center where the first two were taken from.

Depending on the vaccines at hand, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer covid-19 vaccines would be given as booster shots.

"Only those who have received both their vaccine doses will get the booster shots. They will get a text message from their designated vaccination centres," said Health Services Division Senior Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah on Monday.

"No one will be allowed to get the booster jabs without the SMS from the Surokkha website," he added.

Asked about the number of vaccination centres that will provide the jabs, he said, "For the time being, the number [of centres] will remain limited as the Surokkha app has not been updated yet."

Initially, the Covid-19 booster shots will be administered within Dhaka with the programme gradually expanding across the country, sources said.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the registration through the Surokkha App for the booster doses will start at the end of December after updating the app.