Red Crescent distributes oxygen cylinders across the country

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has distributed 640 oxygen cylinders and 200 special oxygen concentrators across the country in a bid to speed up coronavirus curbing activities.

The equipment, financed by the Australian Red Cross and supported by IFRC, were given to its 64 district units, four city units, 56 medical college hospitals and five general hospitals in the country, reads a press release.

BDRCS Vice Chairman Md Nur-Ur-Rahman, Treasurer MA Salam, Secretary General Md Firoz Salahuddin, Deputy Secretary General Md Rafiqul Islam, IFRC Head of Delegation Sanjeev Kumar Kafley, among other officials, were present on the occasion.