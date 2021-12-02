Quarantine to be stricter this time: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 08:42 pm

Related News

Quarantine to be stricter this time: Health minister

If necessary, the authorities will keep the returning expatriates’ passports to ensure that they do not escape from quarantine

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 08:42 pm
Quarantine to be stricter this time: Health minister

The government will take strict measures to ensure that returning expatriates stay in the quarantine set up to curb the spread of Covid-19 variant Omicron.

"A 14-day quarantine has been made mandatory for the expatriates returning from the African countries. Quarantine was made compulsory earlier too, but many people would run away from the facility without staying there for the prescribed period. This time the government will be strict about that," said the health minister while inspecting the laboratories set up to test the outbound passengers for Covid-19 at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday.

"Many irresponsible people, who do not think about their own country, left the [quarantine] hotels, wandered around, went home. We are going take a tough stance this year. If necessary, we will keep their passports as long as they are in quarantine," said the minister.

The minister said the army, the police and the Directorate General of Health Services will oversee the quarantine. Besides, the government will penalise the hotels if quarantined persons would escape from there.

Expatriates returning from the countries where Omicron has been found must carry a certificate proving that they tested negative for the virus within 48 hours before the flight.

"Everyone is a little worried about Omicron. We are also careful, but we will not panic. As we know, it spreads very fast but shows mild symptoms. The symptoms are not as severe as in Covid-19 Delta cases. We have to be careful and wear masks, which is the biggest tool," said the minister.

Saying that the country currently has four crore vaccine doses, Zahid Maleque urged all to get vaccinated.

The minister also said the government is preparing a plan and a list to provide booster dose to elderly patients with comorbidity.

"About 50% of our target population has been vaccinated. The number of deaths and infections has decreased. As a result, our country's economic activities are going well. Bangladesh has created a good image abroad. There are no sanctions anywhere on Bangladesh," he said.

At present, outbound passengers' samples are being tested at Terminal-2 of Shahjalal International Airport. The authorities concerned are setting up a new testing facility on a 36,000-square-foot space on the second floor of the airport's car park building.

"Once this lab is set up, outgoing passengers will suffer less for testing Covid-19. The new lab can be launched in a few days after the work is completed," said the minister.

3 die of Covid in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, 261 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.24% after 21,057 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,986 and the case tally increased to 15,76,827 in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Omicron Covid variant / Quarantine / health minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

8h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

7h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

10h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

23h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

23h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub