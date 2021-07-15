Private uni students to get unique IDs for vaccine registration

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 06:52 pm

These identification numbers will also act as registration numbers for current and future students of these universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued directives to provide unique identification numbers (ID) to private university students to bring them under the mass coronavirus vaccination programme.

It will send letters to all private universities regarding the guidelines soon, UGC said in a notice on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a UGC meeting chaired by Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda, UGC member and head of the department of private universities at the commission.

During the meeting, UGC instructed all private university authorities to take effective measures to create unique identification numbers for students, who do not have national identity cards (NIDs), to bring them under the inoculation programme.

It should be noted that private university authorities have already enlisted NID holders with the health department's database to receive the Covid-19 shots. 

It was also decided at the meeting that from now on all activities, including admission of new students in private universities, will be conducted through the unique IDs provided to the students.

In this regard, Professor Biswajit Chand said, "This unique student identification number is not only for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, but it will also play a far-reaching role in establishing discipline in private universities. This unique student ID will also serve as the registration number for all current and future students in the universities."

