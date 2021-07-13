Preparation won’t work, if we can't reduce virus infection: Sabrina

Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, today said that no matter how well prepared we are for Covid-19, if we can't lower the number of patients, it won't work.

She made the remarks while observing the Mymensingh City Corporation's mass vaccination programme, which began at 11 am on Tuesday at the auditorium of Mymensingh Medical College.

Dr Flora said that people have a critical role to play because vaccination is a vital tool for preventing infections that are spreading at an alarming rate.

"We want to vaccinate as many people as possible soon," she added.

She noted that the government has overcome the obstacle of obtaining vaccines, so getting vaccinated would not be a problem.

Already, 45 lakh doses of vaccines have arrived in the country. More vaccines are expected to arrive this week and in the coming weeks, she said.

"We've begun purchasing vaccines from a range of sources including the World Health Organization," she added.

People who had the first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine but did not receive the second, according to Dr Flora, will be vaccinated as soon as more AstraZeneca vaccine comes, which is expected this month.

Regarding the easing of severe Covid-19 restrictions, she stated that many things must be opened for the sake of livelihood, but infection rates in these areas may be combated by preserving social distancing rules.

Ekramul Haque Titu, the mayor of the Mymensingh City Corporation, stated vaccination campaigns are taking place at four locations throughout the city and assured that everyone will be vaccinated.

Mymensingh Medical College Hospital Director Brigadier Fazlul Kabir was also present at the programme along with Assistant Director (Administration) Zakiul Imlam Pramukh.