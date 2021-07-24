Premier Cement fined Tk10 lakh, manager jailed for 6 months

A mobile court fined Premier Cement Tk10 lakh and sentenced its Administrative Manager Nazrul Islam to six months of imprisonment for keeping the factory open amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown.

Meanwhile, the factory of Premier Cement Mills Limited in the Charmuktarpur area was also sealed for 13 days.

Executive Magistrate of the mobile court and SadarUpazilaNirbahi Officer (UNO) Hamidur Rahman took the actions against the company on Friday evening, Munshiganj Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shilu Roy confirmed to The Business Standard.

"We will soon launch a campaign against the factories that are still operating in the Muktarpur area," he added.

Earlier, the mobile court raided the factory in the afternoon after the death of a factory worker at 10:30 am on Friday.

The deceased was Md Shahabul, 38, hailed from West Shibrampur in Sundarganjupazila of Gaibandha district. Shahabul died in an accident while working in the factory.

Premier Cement Mills Limited had directed the workers to return to work by 8 am on 23 July after the Eid holidays.