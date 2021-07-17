Pregnant women with Covid at greater risk 

Dr Dinar Jabin, 26, in the sixth month of her pregnancy, got admitted to a private hospital in Chattogram last month with a Covid-19 infection. She died while under treatment at the ICU on 25 June despite putting up a fight for her life, just two weeks after testing positive for the virus.

Nabanita Sarkar, another pregnant woman of around the same age, died at Mymensingh College Hospital's Coronavirus Unit on 15 July. It is not just these two unfortunate souls, but also other pregnant women across the country who have been dying after contracting Covid-19 every day amid the third wave.

A number of doctors have told The Business Standard that though there is a lack of statistical data on such deaths, the delta variant is infecting and killing more women in this wave compared to the previous ones, and those who are pregnant are showing an alarmingly low recovery rate.

At least 15 pregnant women have died of Covid-19 throughout Bangladesh in the last two weeks. They had not taken any vaccines due to their pregnancy. Doctors have, in light of circumstances, recommended vaccinating pregnant women from now on.

According to physicians, most pregnant women who test positive for Covid-19 are being referred to either Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) or Mugda Medical College Hospital.

Sources at DMCH say the facility's ICU has been witnessing a lot more admissions and deaths of pregnant women in recent weeks. Six women died at the DMCH ICU in the last seven days, and four among them were pregnant.

Two pregnant women – a doctor and a mother – currently undergoing treatment at the hospital are in critical condition.

Commenting on the matter, an anesthesiologist of the DMCH's ICU, Dr Asadul Mazid Nomaan, said, "The ICU has a lot more pregnant Covid-19 patients this time around. Only two such cases were fatal in the last wave, but deaths have now increased. The delta variant is infecting the patients' lungs a lot quicker and they are dying a lot faster. The recovery rate for pregnant women in this ICU is very low."

During pregnancy, women's immune system becomes less efficient, which puts them at a higher risk of flu or infections. During this period, women also face a multitude of problems, including swelling of feet, high blood sugar, and losing their lungs' functional residual capacity due to the baby in the womb, doctors have said.

Covid-19 is a respiratory infection which puts additional pressure on pregnant patients' lungs, resulting in serious – and oftentimes fatal – health complications, they added.

A team of international scientists from the University of Oxford carried out a worldwide study of 2,100 pregnant women, and found that those who contracted Covid-19 during pregnancy were 20 times more likely to die than those who did not contract the virus.

The study, the first of its kind, was published in JAMA Pediatrics in April this year.

On the issue, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Bedoura Sharmin said, "Pregnant women face higher health risks from Covid-19 when compared to other patients. Women should be isolated as soon as their pregnancy is confirmed.

"Even if they suffer from fever or mild Covid-19 symptoms, consultation with a doctor and a Covid test must be carried out. Pregnant women should be treated at an ICU if they suffer from medium to high infection of the virus."

Dr Shoman Aniruddha, an anesthesiologist at the ICU of Mugda General Hospital, said, "Around 20-25 pregnant women took treatment from our ICU in the last three weeks. There are limits to treating such patients.

"We have to refrain from administering some drugs and treatment for the wellbeing of the unborn baby. Women who are pregnant for 32 weeks can undergo a C-Section and then get the necessary treatment without any obstacles. But it is not an option for those who are below the timeframe."

He added that the rate of pregnant women dying due to Covid-19 is higher now, and those who recover are staying at the ICU for a longer period of time.

Dr Aniruddha continued, "If pregnant women are vaccinated, the severity of their condition might lessen a bit. Different researches show that pregnant women are being vaccinated with doses from Pfizer and Moderna.

"Bangladesh must also consider vaccinating pregnant women."

Speaking to The Business Standard, DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said, "It is a matter of great sorrow that pregnant women aged between 25-30 years are dying of Covid-19. This could increase the rate of maternal deaths in Bangladesh.

"We will formulate a comprehensive plan involving gynaecologists, medicine specialists and anaesthesiologists for treating Covid positive pregnant women."

Meanwhile, Dr Robed Amin, spokesperson of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "Pregnant women are getting infected more as Covid-19 is spreading. Their families will have to play an active role to ensure their safety.

"The DGHS has made no decision to vaccinate pregnant women, as there have been no large-scale clinical trials on this issue as yet."