Pregnant, lactating mothers to get Covid-19 jabs: DGHS

The government has decided to include pregnant and lactating mothers under the Covid-19 vaccination programme as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a notice in this regard on Sunday.

In the notice, DGHS said the pregnant and lactating mothers must follow some instructions before getting the vaccine.

The instructions stated that they have to take the vaccine from government vaccination centres after getting counselling from a registered physician at the centre.

Pregnant and lactating mothers who are ill, suffering from long term sickness or have a history of vaccine allergy won't be allowed to take the jabs.

They can't take the second dose if an AFI case is detected among them after taking the first dose, the instruction said adding that they won't get the vaccine without the signed approval of a guardian and counselling a physician.

Pregnant and lactating mothers have to provide all detailed health information to the registered doctor before taking the vaccine.

Earlier on 4 August, DGHS Director-General Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said pregnant and lactating mothers will be vaccinated once it is confirmed which Covid-19 vaccine is more effective for them.

The health department has received the recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, the DGHS chief said.