Post-Covid symptoms can continue for a year: IEDCR

Many Covid patients suffer from post-Covid conditions even after one year of being infected, finds research led by the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

When patients suffer from a variety of symptoms in the aftermath of an infection, the World Health Organisation calls it post-Covid conditions.

According to the IEDCR study published on Wednesday, 45% of Covid patients suffer from post-Covid symptoms even after one year. Around 78% of patients have symptoms after three months, 70% after six months, and 68% after nine months of being infected by the virus.

In Covid patients with high blood pressure or diabetes, the risk of suffering from post-Covid conditions is two to three times more than for other patients, read the findings of the study.

As such, the researchers recommended such patients regularly take their medicines prescribed by registered physicians.

If medicines are taken regularly, Covid patients with blood pressure or diabetes are 9% and 7% less likely to develop post-Covid conditions.

IEDCR's Field Epidemiology Training Programme, in collaboration with CDC of the United States, conducted the study on patients suffering from post-Covid conditions.

However, IEDCR did not disclose when the research was conducted and on how many patients.

Bangladesh reports 15,807 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 15 more deaths and 15,807 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

The positivity rate increased to 31.98%, up from 31.64% a day ago.

So far, 28,288 people have died of the virus and 17,47,331 have been infected in the country since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.