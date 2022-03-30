Positivity rate rises; two die, with 72 new cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:25 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 and 72 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Wednesday along with a rise in the positivity rate, going over 1% again. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.49% for the same period, according to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release.

Of the deaths in the last 24 hours, one was in Rajshahi and the other in Khulna.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.75% on Tuesday, with 69 new cases. 

After four consecutive days without any Covid deaths, the country reported one fatality each on Monday and Tuesday respectively. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,122 and the case tally to 19,51,504.

876 Covid patients were also cured in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate being 96.36%.
 

