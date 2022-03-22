Positivity rate rises, no Covid deaths in 24 hours

Bangladesh witnessed a further rise in Covid-19 positive cases along with positivity rate during the past 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday without any death.

The number of daily cases rose to 121 while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.11% testing 10,949 samples across the country.

Earlier, on Monday zero death and 116 covid cases were reported.

The country reported 62 cases from Covid-19 on Saturday, which was the lowest since 8 April 2020.

The positivity rate also dropped below 1% being registered at 0.83% during the same period.

With the latest addition, the case tally increased to 19,50,846 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,117 in the country.

Also, 1,234 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96%.