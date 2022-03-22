Positivity rate rises, no Covid deaths in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Positivity rate rises, no Covid deaths in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.11%

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:26 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh witnessed a further rise in Covid-19 positive cases along with positivity rate during the past 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday without any death.

The number of daily cases rose to 121 while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.11% testing 10,949 samples across the country.

Earlier, on Monday zero death and 116 covid cases were reported.

The country reported 62 cases from Covid-19 on Saturday, which was the lowest since 8 April 2020. 

The positivity rate also dropped below 1% being registered at 0.83% during the same period. 

With the latest addition, the case tally increased to 19,50,846 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,117 in the country.

Also, 1,234 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96%. 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

8h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

9h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

10h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

3h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

3h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

3h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions