Positivity rate rises; 58 new Covid cases reported in 24 hours 

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 04:54 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 58 new cases from Covid-19 with the positivity rate rising up to1.18% in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country reported 54 new Covid cases a day before. 

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,53,812 tested positive since the outbreak in 2020.

Meanwhile, 314 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.49%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

