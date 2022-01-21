Positivity rate climbs to 33% in Chattogram

The current positivity rate of Covid-19 has reached 33.01% in Chattogram when the country's average rate was recorded at 26.37% a day ago.

This southern division has found 1,017 confirmed cases after testing 3,080 samples in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Also, one died from the virus during the same period.

According to the Chattogram civil surgeon office, 3,053 samples were tested in 10 labs the day before and 930 people tested positive for the virus with a positivity rate of 30.46%.

Among the newly infected, 807 were from Chattogram metropolitan area and the rest from various upazila.

So far 1,09,393 people have been infected with the virus in Chattogram and 1,343 of them have died to date.

