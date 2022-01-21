Positivity rate climbs to 33% in Chattogram

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 05:41 pm

Related News

Positivity rate climbs to 33% in Chattogram

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 05:41 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The current positivity rate of Covid-19 has reached 33.01% in Chattogram when the country's average rate was recorded at 26.37% a day ago.

This southern division has found 1,017 confirmed cases after testing 3,080 samples in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Also, one died from the virus during the same period. 

According to the Chattogram civil surgeon office, 3,053 samples were tested in 10 labs the day before and 930 people tested positive for the virus with a positivity rate of 30.46%. 

Among the newly infected, 807 were from Chattogram metropolitan area and the rest from various upazila.

So far 1,09,393 people have been infected with the virus in Chattogram and 1,343 of them have died to date.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

3h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

5h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

22h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

23h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

23h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre