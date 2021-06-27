PM reaffirms resolve to combat coronavirus, seeks cooperation

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

27 June, 2021, 01:25 pm
The prime minister urged the people to follow the health guidelines saying, “This is my special request to you”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called for cooperation from all as she reiterated her government's resolve to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will be able to face the present situation (of the coronavirus) Inshallah, we have that belief in us and for this purpose we want cooperation from all," she said.

She said this while giving prestigious Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar-1424, (Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award-1424), the highest state recognition in the agriculture sector to 32 individuals and organisations.

The prime minister said that the country is now passing through the second wave of the coronavirus.

In this connection, she said that the number of infections has increased massively while the number of deaths from the deadly virus have also spiked.

She requested all keep themselves protected along with their families.

The prime minister urged the people to follow the health guidelines saying, "This is my special request to you."

Of the recipients of the award, five received gold medals, nine silver medals and 18 bronze medals for their outstanding contribution to different fields in agriculture.

The award giving ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while the Prime Minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

These awards were given for their special contribution to agriculture research and expansion, cooperatives motivation, technology innovation, commercial farming, afforestation, rearing livestock and poultry and fish farming.

Agriculture Minister and Chairman of Bangabandhu Krishi Puroshkar Trust  Dr M Abdur Razzaque handed over the awards on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque And Fisheries and Livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim spoke at the programme.

Maya Rani Baul expressed her feeling in the programme on behalf of the awardees.

A video on the advancement of agricultural sector was screen in the programme.

The prime minister also unveiled cover of a number of publications on the agricultural sector of the country.

Sheikh Hasina said that the government is working in six thematic areas to attain sufficiency in agriculture, food security and nutrition.

These areas are— agricultural research and development, supply of agricultural materials, agricultural expansion, maintain austerity in irrigation, facing impact of climate change and increase of institutional capacity and human resource development.

She also put emphasis on increasing agricultural production complying with international standard for boosting the export basket to earn more foreign exchange.

In this connection she said that food processing and agricultural product processing industries would play important role.

"In the 100 economic zones we are trying to establish food processing and agricultural product processing industries so that the country could enhance the number of export items," she said.

She asked the authorities concerned to work keeping that in their mind.

Sheikh Hasina also said that the government has taken initiatives to comply with the rules and regulations needed for exporting food and agricultural items.

In this regard, she said that the government has established a fito-sanitary in Shyampur which is playing important role in maintaining standard for export-bound agricultural items also.

She said that agriculture is contributing most in making the country economically self-dependent.

Saying that the country has attained the developing country status, Sheikh Hasina asked all to take forward this achievement in the coming days.

The prime minister unveiled covers of a publication comprising one hundred sayings of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman titled "Bani Chirosobuj" published by the Agriculture Ministry and a memorial book "Chironjib" at the function.

Comments

