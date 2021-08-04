PM directs party to campaign and make mass vaccination a success

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed party leaders and workers to run a publicity campaign across the country to make the government's Covid-19 mass vaccination program a success.

"Mass vaccination drives will be conducted from 7-14 August in every ward and union across the country. Sheikh Hasina has instructed leaders and workers of Awami League and its affiliates to make this vaccination programme a success," said Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister, Obaidul Quader, at a special meeting of the presidents and general secretaries of the party and its allied organisations, on Wednesday.

Obaidul Quader presided over the meeting at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue. The meeting was organised to coordinate the party's programmes in this mournful August and to make vaccination successful.

Highlighting the prime minister's directives, Obaidul Quader said, "Leaders and workers at all levels of the party will receive vaccines. Futhermore, they will run a campaign to motivate everyone to get vaccinated."

He also said, "This mass vaccination programme will be run at the district, upazila, union and ward levels. To make these programs successful, the workers of Awami League and allied organisations have to fulfil their responsibilities."

"You have to get vaccinated yourselves, and you have to run a campaign to motivate people to get vaccinated. This is the directive of our party's leader," he told Awami League members.

The road transport and bridges minister said, "The Covid-19 infection is on the rise. All must abide by the restrictions imposed by the government. Although the steps taken by the government to deal with Covid-19 and protect the livelihood of people have been completed successfully, BNP leaders continue to lie."

He said, when August comes, the BNP's anger increases and they want to deny history.

"The confession of Bangabandhu's self-confessed murderers revealed that Zia was involved in Bangabandhu's assassination. The assassins wanted to stop the progress of Bangladesh by killing Bangabandhu. In Bangabandhu's absence, his daughter Sheikh Hasina is leading the country," Obaidul Quader added.

