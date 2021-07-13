PM announces 5 stimulus packages for low income people

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 04:02 pm

Related News

PM announces 5 stimulus packages for low income people

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 04:02 pm
Representational Image. File photo.
Representational Image. File photo.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced five stimulus packages of Tk3,200 crore for the low income people, who are affected by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

A press release, signed by PM's press secretary, made the disclosure today.

Package - 1

Day-labourers ( 14,37,389), Transport workers ( 2,35,033), small traders (50,445) and river-transport workers (1,603).

  • Cash Tk2500 to per person
  • Total beneficiary- 17.24 lakh people
  • Total allocation- Tk 450 crore

Package 2- 

OMS activities will be conducted in 813 centres across the country among low-income people from 25 July- 7 August. 

  • Rice- 20,000 metric tonnes and Wheat flour- 14,000 metric tonnes
  • Total allocation- TK 150 crore

Package 3- 

Tk100 crore allotments on behalf of deputy commissioner office to help people with food assistance, who will make call over phone number 333.

Package 4-

A proposal has been made to allocate an additional Tk1,500 crore to previously issued Tk3,200 crore loan assistance at - 4% interest - rate by Palli Sanchay Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).

Package 5-

In order to pay the salary and allowance of the people working in the tourism industry, a Tk1,000 crore working capital loan has been proposed at a 4% interest rate.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

stimulus / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

19h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

20h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder