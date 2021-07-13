PM announces 5 stimulus packages for low income people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced five stimulus packages of Tk3,200 crore for the low income people, who are affected by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

A press release, signed by PM's press secretary, made the disclosure today.

Package - 1

Day-labourers ( 14,37,389), Transport workers ( 2,35,033), small traders (50,445) and river-transport workers (1,603).

Cash Tk2500 to per person

Total beneficiary- 17.24 lakh people

Total allocation- Tk 450 crore

Package 2-

OMS activities will be conducted in 813 centres across the country among low-income people from 25 July- 7 August.

Rice- 20,000 metric tonnes and Wheat flour- 14,000 metric tonnes

Total allocation- TK 150 crore

Package 3-

Tk100 crore allotments on behalf of deputy commissioner office to help people with food assistance, who will make call over phone number 333.

Package 4-

A proposal has been made to allocate an additional Tk1,500 crore to previously issued Tk3,200 crore loan assistance at - 4% interest - rate by Palli Sanchay Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).

Package 5-

In order to pay the salary and allowance of the people working in the tourism industry, a Tk1,000 crore working capital loan has been proposed at a 4% interest rate.