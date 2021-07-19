People rush to leave Dhaka ahead of Eid

Braving a lot of inconveniences, such as extreme suffering due to traffic jams and long wait for buses, and the risk of not being able to return to Dhaka after Eid, people again started leaving the capital in hordes on Monday to celebrate the festival with dear ones at their home towns or villages.

In some cases, passengers were rushing to their destinations without following the hygiene rules, raising the risk of further spread of the deadly Covid-19.

After a massive rush of homebound people on Thursday and Friday, passenger pressure was relatively lower on Saturday and Sunday.

However, Eid holiday makers thronged the bus and launch terminals again on Monday, just two days before the holy Eid-ul-Azha. As a result, there was intense pressure and traffic jams on the ferries and highways on the day.

People from 21 districts of the south go home through the Shimulia Ghat. Massive pressure of vehicles and passengers was noticed at the Shimulia ferry and launch ghat on Monday morning. There were huge crowds at the gangway and ghat pontoons. As soon as a launch arrived at the wharf, passengers were seen rushing frantically to get on the launch. The ferry was carrying a lot of passengers as well as cars.

A similar picture was seen at Paturia Ghat.

Meanwhile, many people were seen waiting at Gabtali, Mohakhali and Sayedabad bus terminals. As soon as a bus was arriving, passengers were getting up and filling that up instantly. Passengers complained that no bus was coming to the counters at the scheduled time.

Speaking to the counter authorities, it was learned that buses could not arrive on time due to heavy traffic congestions on the highways.

"Due to heavy traffic jams in different places, buses could not reach on time. We can't maintain the schedule for this reason. We have nothing to do here. This situation has been going on since Thursday," said Sumon, Gabtali counter master of the Golden Line bus service.

Asked why he was taking the risk of contracting the coronavirus and not being able to return to Dhaka after Eid celebrations, Ismail Hossain who works as a representative of a pharmaceutical company said the office had already told him that he must be present at the office on the 23rd of this month, but even then he was going to his village in Barishal as he do not get many holidays.

"I do not want to miss the opportunity to stay with the family on Eid," he said.

Asked how he would come, he said, "I don't know yet. I will come by launch or car."

Another passenger named Sumna Akhter, a private service holder, said the scorching heat alongside huge crowds was bothering her.

She said she will forget all the sufferings if she can celebrate the Eid with her family. "I want to spend this holiday with everyone in the family. There must be a way to come back."

Workers and employees of garments and other factories, however, were leaving for home in a somewhat tension-free state. This is because their factories will remain closed till 1 August as per the government instructions.

Meanwhile, officials at various transport counters tickets for almost all the vehicles till 21 July had already been sold out.