People defy lockdown showing flimsy excuses

People continued to show flimsy excuses to violate lockdown rules when police claimed the movement on streets came down on Wednesday compared to the previous day due to a fear of Covid-19 infections.

Besides, as mobile courts and checkpoints were in strict positions, the movement of people and vehicles declined.

According to sources in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 562 people were arrested for violating lockdown rules and the mobile courts of DMP fined 208 persons Tk161,300.

Meanwhile, the traffic division of DMP slapped a fine of Tk11,33,000 against 489 vehicles.

Shri Niranjan Kumar Pal, a traffic sergeant at Khilgaon, told The Business Standard, "We are taking legal actions against lockdown violators. But the movement of rickshaws and private cars has come down on Wednesday compared to the previous day."

According to an official of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), mobile courts conducted by the elite force fined 233 persons Tk152,000 for breaching restrictions. RAB conducted 24 mobile courts across the country.

He said the pressure of vehicles increased during office hours and after that the pressure reduced. Now the streets are empty.

Most people came out of their residences showing medical purpose, he added.

Mobarak Hossen, a sub-inspector at Ramna Police Station, said fewer people came out of their houses in fear of fines and infections.