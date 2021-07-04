Oxygen crisis feared if number of Covid patient rises: DGHS

Prof Nazmul Islam, spokesperson for the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), today said there was no crisis in supply of oxygen at present.

He, however, cautioned that though the present oxygen production exceeds demand, if demand rises, then oxygen supply will become a challenge.

Allegations of deaths due to the oxygen crisis are being investigated, said Prof Nazmul.

"We will inform you after the investigation. But overall there is no crisis in oxygen production and supply now. However, if the number of patients increases compared to the demand, a challenge will be created."

Nazmul Islam said there is no kit crisis in the country. Antigen and RTPCR tests are being done at each place.

The country has a capacity to do 50,000 tests per day, he added.

He also said the University Grant Commission (UGC) is sending the list of residential students of universities for vaccines to DGHS and the list is being sent to the Ministry of ICT.

All the students of the university will get the vaccine in phases but it will take time, he further added.

