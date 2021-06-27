Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produces antibodies in 93% recipients after 2nd dose: Study

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 June, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 01:06 pm

A study has found that antibodies developed for 93% people within two weeks of receiving two dosages of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

The study was carried out by the Department of Microbiology at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) to see the antibody response after the vaccine.

The results of the study were revealed in the lecture hall on the fourth floor of the new building of DMCH today.

Bangladesh started its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program on 7 February by administering Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The country received seven million Covishield doses through its contract.

Besides, India gave Bangladesh 3.3 million vaccines as a gift.

On April 25, the government suspended administering the first dose of Covishield, just a day after India said no more vaccine doses would be shipped to Bangladesh anytime soon.
 

