Over one crore more doses of Covid vaccines to reach here this month

Bangladesh is expected to receive over one crore more Covid-19 vaccines throughout the month of August.

"About 5.4 million vaccines will arrive this week and another 5 million later this month," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque while addressing an event arranged by Bangladesh Society of Medicine at a city hotel on Thursday.

The minister said, "If Covid-19 infections cannot be controlled further, then tough challenges will be ahead of the country. The economy will suffer and unemployment will increase."

He further said nearly two crore people have received Covid-19 vaccine and crores more have applied for the jabs.

"We can't vaccinate everyone at once. Vaccination will be done in phases," he said.

Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said, "The number of hospitals cannot be increased overnight but the number of beds in hospitals has been increased."

"There is no point of increasing the number of beds in the hospital if the main source of infection is not identified and infection rate not reduced," he added.