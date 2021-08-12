Over one crore more doses of Covid vaccines to reach here this month

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 02:53 pm

Related News

Over one crore more doses of Covid vaccines to reach here this month

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 02:53 pm
Over one crore more doses of Covid vaccines to reach here this month

Bangladesh is expected to receive over one crore more Covid-19 vaccines throughout the month of August.

"About 5.4 million vaccines will arrive this week and another 5 million later this month," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque while addressing an event arranged by Bangladesh Society of Medicine at a city hotel on Thursday.

The minister said, "If Covid-19 infections cannot be controlled further, then tough challenges will be ahead of the country. The economy will suffer and unemployment will increase."

He further said nearly two crore people have received Covid-19 vaccine and crores more have applied for the jabs.

"We can't vaccinate everyone at once. Vaccination will be done in phases," he said.

Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said, "The number of hospitals cannot be increased overnight but the number of beds in hospitals has been increased."

"There is no point of increasing the number of beds in the hospital if the main source of infection is not identified and infection rate not reduced," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie