Over 7 lakh AstraZeneca shots to arrive on Saturday

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A consignment of 7.9lakh doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Dhaka from Germany on Saturday afternoon.

The vaccines will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via a flight of Qatar Airways, said a press release today.

Senior Secretary of Health Service Division, Lokman Hossain Miah, and German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster will be present at the airport to receive the vaccine.

There will a media briefing after receiving the vaccines.