Over 58 lakh people inoculated during nationwide special vaccination drive

More than 58 lakh people received Covid-19 vaccines during Tuesday's nationwide special vaccination drive.

Over 56.27 lakh people received booster dose and 2.24 lakh got the second dose.

Although the target of inoculating 75 lakh people with the second and booster dose witnessed a low turnout.

The health directorate said the day-long campaign might be extended for centres that failed to reach targets on Tuesday.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the health directorate, on Monday evening told The Business Standard the centres that would miss the targets might extend the campaign on their own.

Around 12.95 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose till Tuesday while some 12.10 crore received the second shot. According to the health directorate, 3.61 crore people received the booster dose till 19 July.

According to official data, some 16,181 vaccination booths with around 33,246 vaccination workers and 49,869 volunteers have been assigned to facilitate the nationwide campaign.

Earlier in June, there was a week-long booster dose vaccination campaign.