Over 50% Covid-19 patients in hospitals from rural areas: DGHS DG

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 02:25 pm

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam has said that more than 50% of the patients in hospitals are from rural areas.

These patients are coming to the hospital at a time when the severity of the disease has increased, he said today after a meeting of the health department.

Against this backdrop, for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, sacrificial animal haats will be set up at designated places of city corporations, municipalities, upazilas and union parishads in accordance with the health rules.

Haats will not be allowed anywhere else, said the DGHS DG.

However, DGHS is recommending online haats instead of physical haats, he said.

Khurshid Alam said last year's spike in Covid-19 infections was exacerbated by physical sacrificial animal markets. "It took a long time to control that infection that is why we have recommended online haats."

