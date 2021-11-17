Over 4,000 inoculated in Karail slum on 2nd day of vaccination drive 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 08:34 pm

Related News

Over 4,000 inoculated in Karail slum on 2nd day of vaccination drive 

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said dwellers in other slums would also get their shots soon in phases

TBS Report 
17 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 08:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Some 4,029 residents of Karail slum in Banani area under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) were inoculated against Covid-19 on the second day of vaccination drive. 

The vaccination programme was conducted at 11 centres. 

The inoculation drive will continue until at least 80% of the slum dwellers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The government plans to vaccinate millions of slum dwellers during the week-long vaccination campaign. 

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said dwellers in other slums would also get their shots soon in phases.

The vaccination programme kicked off on Tuesday. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid-19 Vaccine / Karail slum / vaccination campaign

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

3h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

3h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

3h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records