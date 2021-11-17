Over 4,000 inoculated in Karail slum on 2nd day of vaccination drive
Some 4,029 residents of Karail slum in Banani area under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) were inoculated against Covid-19 on the second day of vaccination drive.
The vaccination programme was conducted at 11 centres.
The inoculation drive will continue until at least 80% of the slum dwellers have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
The government plans to vaccinate millions of slum dwellers during the week-long vaccination campaign.
Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said dwellers in other slums would also get their shots soon in phases.
The vaccination programme kicked off on Tuesday.