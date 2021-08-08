Over 28 lakh people inoculated on first day of Covid-19 vaccine campaign

On the first day of the countrywide six-day Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign, which began on Saturday with spontaneous participation of people, over some 28 lakh people were inoculated.

Among them, a record 27, 83,172 people received the first dose and 53,798 received a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Reportedly, around 24.99 lakh people have received their first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 2.83 lakh people had been administered Moderna vaccine.

According to the DGHS, the number of Sinopharm vaccine receiver male candidates were 13, 53,917 and females were 11, 45,534, while 1, 61,019 men and 1,22,702 women have been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.

However, the number of vaccines given in Gazipur, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Shariatpur, and Sylhet districts on Saturday was not included in the original report of vaccination.

The number of people who received the vaccine in the five aforementioned districts will be sent to the DGHS separately on Sunday, after which it will be added to the original report.

The mass vaccination campaign started Saturday morning simultaneously at 4,600 unions, 1054 wards under municipalities, and 12 city corporations including Dhaka.

People aged 25 years and above will be vaccinated during this extended inoculation drive.

Besides, the people aged 50 years and above will get priority to receiving vaccines.

The government has set a target to vaccinate 32 lakh people during the mass inoculation campaign.