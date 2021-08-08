Over 28 lakh people inoculated on first day of Covid-19 vaccine campaign

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 09:28 am

Related News

Over 28 lakh people inoculated on first day of Covid-19 vaccine campaign

Among them, a record 27, 83,172 people received the first dose and 53,798 received a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 09:28 am
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmedd/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmedd/TBS

On the first day of the countrywide six-day Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign, which began on Saturday with spontaneous participation of people, over some 28 lakh people were inoculated.

Among them, a record 27, 83,172 people received the first dose and 53,798 received a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Reportedly, around 24.99 lakh people have received their first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 2.83 lakh people had been administered Moderna vaccine.

According to the DGHS, the number of Sinopharm vaccine receiver male candidates were 13, 53,917 and females were 11, 45,534, while 1, 61,019 men and 1,22,702 women have been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.

However, the number of vaccines given in Gazipur, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Shariatpur, and Sylhet districts on Saturday was not included in the original report of vaccination.

The number of people who received the vaccine in the five aforementioned districts will be sent to the DGHS separately on Sunday, after which it will be added to the original report.

The mass vaccination campaign started Saturday morning simultaneously at 4,600 unions, 1054 wards under municipalities, and 12 city corporations including Dhaka.

People aged 25 years and above will be vaccinated during this extended inoculation drive.

Besides, the people aged 50 years and above will get priority to receiving vaccines.

The government has set a target to vaccinate 32 lakh people during the mass inoculation campaign.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid-19 Vaccine / vaccination campaign / DGHS / Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine / Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

17h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

17h | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

17h | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I