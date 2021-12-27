Outrage as water bill doubles in Sylhet city

The decision by the Sylhet City Corporation(SCC) to double water bills has caused mass outrage, including daily protests, with city dwellers terming the move unfair, and demanding it be reversed.

The daily protests, staged by various groups and organisations, include human chains and rallies, with even city corporation councillors taking part.

Sensing city dwellers' dissatisfaction over the matter, at least 10 city councillors met the SCC Mayor on Monday and recommended a reassessment of the decision. The metropolitan Awami League has also issued a statement demanding the withdrawal of the decision.

Under the circumstances, the city mayor said he will convene an emergency general meeting to reconsider the issue of increasing water bills.

According to available data, the daily water demand in the city is about 8 crore litres. But the city corporation at present can supply about 5 crore litters.

Clearly angry, Misbah Uddin Ahmed, a resident of Kazitula area of ​​the city, said, "We don't get enough water. Most of us have to buy water from outside. The city corporation is unable to ensure adequate water supply, and now it has suddenly doubled the water bill."

He added that people's income has decreased due to the pandemic while the cost of living has gone up.

"Given the situation, doubling the water bill is inhumane. The low earners will suffer," he said.

SCC officials said the cost of producing water has risen as prices of everything, including electricity, have gone up, which led to the decision to increase the rates of water.

Ali Akbar, executive engineer of the SCC water department, said the city corporation spends an average of Tk1.08 crore per month on water production. On the other hand, an average of Tk48 to 49lakh is collected from customers every month. Besides, water bills that have not been cleared are to the tune of between Tk12 and 13 crore.

The decision to increase the water bill was taken during the city corporation's monthly meeting on 21 June. Then on 2 September, the city corporation announced the move through a public notice and started issuing bills under the revised rates from October after the release of the public notice.

For half an inch diameter line, the monthly bill was revised at Tk500 instead of Tk200 for residential customers and Tk800 instead of Tk400 for commercial, institutional and government customers. For one and a quarter inch diameter line, the rate was fixed at Tk800 instead of Tk400 for residential customers and Tk1,200 instead of Tk800 for commercial, institutional and government customers. For one-inch diameter lines, the rate was revised at Tk1,500 instead of Tk1,000 for residential and government customers. On the other hand, it was fixed at Tk2,200 instead of Tk1,500 for commercial customers and Tk3,000 instead of Tk2,000 for institutional customers.

"Since the decision has caused outrage among citizens, I think it needs to be reconsidered," said Rezwan Ahmed, councillor of SCC ward 5, who took part in a protest programme on Monday.

Faruk Mahmud Chowdhury, president of Citizens for Good Governance Sylhet unit, said that the city corporation should collect the due bills, not increase the billing rate.

He further said that he thinks citizens should get water supply at a nominal price.

Questioned on the matter, Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury said, "We have not increased the price of any service in the last 15/16 years. But during this period the price of electricity has gone up several times, which has led to increased costs in water production."

He noted that other city corporations and the water supply authority have also increased water bills.

"We increased the price of water to adjust the cost," he added.

However, given the public outrage over the decision, he said he will reconsider the decision on an urgent basis.

The city corporation mayor stressed that the authority will now be strict in recovering bills, which have been due for years. He warned that people who are using illegal lines "will not be spared". ***

