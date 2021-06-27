Only goods transports, rickshaws to ply from tomorrow

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Informal sector laborers such as rickshaw pullers, bus helpers, street vendors, hawkers and others like them have suffered the most during the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: MUMIT M
All modes of public transports will be shut from Monday as the country will go into limited lockdown till 6am Thursday to curb the spread of dreaded Covid-19.

In a gazette notification, the Cabinet Division said, "All modes of public transports will remain suspended during the restriction period. Only goods-laden vehicles and rickshaws will be allowed to operate."

Members of law enforcement agencies will ensure this through regular patrolling.

Shopping malls, markets, tourism centres, resorts, community and recreation centres will remain closed.

Food shops and hotels-restaurants will be open for takeaway/online services only from 8am to 8pm. 

More campaigns have to be run to encourage people to wear masks and legal actions have to be taken if needed.
 

