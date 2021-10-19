One million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 09:31 pm

Related News

One million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Dhaka

This was the 5th batch of gifted vaccines from the Chinese government

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 09:31 pm
One million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Dhaka

One million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday as gift from the Chinese government.

Chinese embassy released a press statement on social media platform Facebook in this regard on Tuesday.

This was the 5th batch of gifted vaccines from the Chinese government, the statement said. 

Previously, another four batches of Chinese vaccines arrived in Dhaka in May, June, and August this year, all of which were Sinopharm doses. 

 

Top News

Sinovac / china / Gift / Chinese Embassy to Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers