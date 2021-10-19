One million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Dhaka

One million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday as gift from the Chinese government.

Chinese embassy released a press statement on social media platform Facebook in this regard on Tuesday.

This was the 5th batch of gifted vaccines from the Chinese government, the statement said.

Previously, another four batches of Chinese vaccines arrived in Dhaka in May, June, and August this year, all of which were Sinopharm doses.