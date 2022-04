After six deathless days in a row, the country reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8 am Monday along with 44 positive cases.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.71% after testing 6,234 samples across the country.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,124 and the case tally to 19,52,109.

Also, 590 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.78%.