One crore people to be vaccinated from 7-14 August: Minister

One crore shots of Covid-19 vaccine will be administered among people in a festive environment across the country from 7-14 August, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The weeklong inoculation festival will be held everywhere from the union and ward levels to the capital starting from 7 August, said the minister being present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the first year MBBS class of 2020-21 at BCPS Auditorium in Mohakhali this morning.

Older people will be given priority to get the shots during the vaccination festival, said the minister.

To bring many more people under the vaccination scheme, people will be given the jabs based on their National Identity Cards or in some cases a simpler process, added the health minister.

Currently, the country has 12,189,000 doses of vaccine as the health minister disclosed yesterday.

Another 34 lakh doses of the Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in the first or second week of August.

Additionally, more AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive and 60 lakh doses of Pfizer will be available in August, the minister also said a day ago.