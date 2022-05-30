One Covid death reported after 6 days

One Covid death reported after 6 days

The country reported one death from Covid-19 after six deathless days in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Also, 34 new cases of Covid-19 were reportd during the same period. 

The health authorities recorded a .63% positivity rate after testing 5,370 samples across the country. 

So far 29,131 people have died and 19,53,481 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh. 

Meanwhile, 169 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.39%.

