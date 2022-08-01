One Covid death, 349 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death and 349 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.86% during the same period after testing 5,953 samples across the country.

Just a day ago, on Sunday three deaths and 365 cases were reported after testing 5,720 samples across the country. The positivity rate was 6.38%.

Meanwhile, 1,011 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.90%.

So far 29,292 people have died and 2,005,606 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.