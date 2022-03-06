Omicron still dominant Covid variant in Bangladesh: IEDCR

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has observed that Omicron is still the dominant coronavirus variant in Bangladesh.

Total 74 Covid-19 positive samples, collected from different parts of the country between 1 and 22 February, were genome sequenced recently.

Omicron was detected in all (100%) of these samples, according to the findings of "SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Bangladesh Technical briefing Interim Report: February 2022."

Of the two Omicron subvariants, BA.2 accounted for 96% of the infections while BA.1 for 4%.

However, the study did not detect any virus variant unique to Bangladesh.

The most number of Omicron patients were reported from the Dhaka division (47). It was followed by Rajshahi with nine patients.

Meanwhile, Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions stood third in the list with six Omicron cases each.