Omicron may cause major transmission spike in March-April: DGHS director

DGHS Director General Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said the country may see a major spike in Covid-19 transmission in March-April driven by the Omicron variant.

"We expect an increase in infections in March-April and are working to increase the capacity of hospitals across the country accordingly," Prof Khurshid told journalists at his office this afternoon.

Referring to the issue of oxygen shortage that resulted during the last spike caused by the Delta variant, DGHS director said the work of installing 40 more oxygen generators is at final stage.

"Apart from these 40, we have also managed to set up more oxygen generators from different sources," he added.

He further said that people, irrespective of their ages, with comorbidity or multiple health complications will be able to take booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine without having the confirmation SMS.

However, the recipient has to show necessary documents proving his/her health issues.

"All vaccination centers have been instructed in this regard," Professor Khurshid continued, "people can get booster doses from where they got their previous two doses."