Omicron may cause major transmission spike in March-April: DGHS director

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:00 pm

Related News

Omicron may cause major transmission spike in March-April: DGHS director

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

DGHS Director General Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said the country may see a major spike in Covid-19 transmission in March-April driven by the Omicron variant. 

"We expect an increase in infections in March-April and are working to increase the capacity of hospitals across the country accordingly," Prof Khurshid told journalists at his office this afternoon.

Referring to the issue of oxygen shortage that resulted during the last spike caused by the Delta variant, DGHS director said the work of installing 40 more oxygen generators is at final stage. 

"Apart from these 40, we have also managed to set up more oxygen generators  from different sources," he added.

He further said that people, irrespective of their ages, with comorbidity or multiple health complications will be able to take booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine without having the confirmation SMS. 
However, the recipient has to show necessary documents proving his/her health issues.

"All vaccination centers have been instructed in this regard," Professor Khurshid continued, "people can get booster doses from where they got their previous two doses."

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Omicron Covid variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

4h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

6h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

2h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

3h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

22h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report