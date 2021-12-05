Omicron knocking at the door: Health directorate

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 10:20 pm

Six Covid deaths and 197 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours  

DGHS. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
DGHS. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Bangladesh reported six Covid deaths and 197 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Sunday when health officials warned that the fast-spreading Omicron variant was knocking at the door.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.03% after 19,132 samples were tested across the country.

"Although coronavirus infection is low in the country, there is no chance of complacency, as a new South African variant of omicron is knocking at the door," said Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, spokesperson for the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At a regular health bulletin, about the coronavirus infection situation, he said the coronavirus infection rate in Bangladesh is now below 2%.

"Even then, we have no reason to be complacent. Because Omicron is knocking at the door. Everyone should be on high alert at this moment," he added.

Everyone has to follow proper hygiene rules and wear a mask. Everyone must take the vaccine. If we can ensure these, we will be able to deal with Omicron or any other variant."

According to the DGHS, the Covid-19 death toll has reached 28,001 and the case tally increased to 15,77,443 in the country.

Meanwhile, the health directorate has instructed official quarantine for travellers from African countries.

In response to a question about what the health directorate thinks about the rest of the countries, Nazmul Islam said, "Additional restrictions have been imposed on African countries because of community transmission there. If there is a community transmission in any other country, we will make the same decision for them. The reason is that community transmission is not the same as imported. What has happened in Africa is community transmission, and what has happened in Europe is the imported case."

"We are also paying close attention to Europe. If community transmission takes place there, the health directorate will never hesitate to take necessary decisions to protect the public health and the public interest to ensure the livelihood of 170 million people in Bangladesh," he added.

 No plans for border closure or lockdown: Health minister

"There is no need to panic about Omicron. A situation requiring border closure or lockdown has not been created yet," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said while inspecting a newly constructed training institute for physicians and officers in Savar in the outskirts of Dhaka on Sunday.

The minister said screening and testing arrangements have been strengthened at every place in the border area.

"We have our hospitals ready. I have already sent letters to the districts asking them to be prepared to deal with Omicron," he added.

"It is better for expatriates to not come to the country at this moment. They should not return here being infected with Omicron; they have responsibilities as well. The families of the expatriates must be kept safe, the country must also be kept safe. So stay safe and stay put wherever you are currently."

