Omicron gradually becoming dominant variant: DGHS

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Omicron variant is gradually taking the place of the Delta variant in Bangladesh.

The Delta variant is still predominant in community-level infections but the Omicron variant is gradually taking its place, said DGHS spokesperson Prof Dr Nazmul Islam during the health bulletin on Sunday.

About the signs and symptoms of Omicron, he said that 73% of people infected with Omicron have runny nose, 68% of patients have headaches, 64% of patients are experiencing fatigue, 60% patients are sneezing, 60% patients have sore throat and 44% patients are experiencing coughing.

Dr Nazmul Islam said, "We have to keep in mind that the symptoms [of Omicron] are similar to seasonal flu and influenza. Therefore, in any case, we should seek medical advice.

"If we continue to disregard health guidelines, then the number of patients will increase even more. That will put additional pressure on the health system. We have the data. The number of patients in the hospital has increased a lot over the last three to four months and it is still increasing."

"If we want to overcome this epidemic, we have to follow the health guidelines," he asserted.

About the upcoming book fair, he said, "We would like to request those who are associated with the book fair to complete their vaccination before the fair begins."

"Anyone who is above 60 years or frontliners and plans to visit the book fair, should get their booster dose first," he recommended.

"Everyone has to wear a mask. No one can walk around the fair without a mask," he stated.