Omicron gradually becoming dominant variant: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 04:19 pm

Related News

Omicron gradually becoming dominant variant: DGHS

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 04:19 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Omicron variant is gradually taking the place of the Delta variant in Bangladesh.

The Delta variant is still predominant in community-level infections but the Omicron variant is gradually taking its place, said DGHS spokesperson Prof Dr Nazmul Islam during the health bulletin on Sunday.

About the signs and symptoms of Omicron, he said that 73% of people infected with Omicron have runny nose, 68% of patients have headaches, 64% of patients are experiencing fatigue, 60% patients are sneezing, 60% patients have sore throat and 44% patients are experiencing coughing.

Dr Nazmul Islam said, "We have to keep in mind that the symptoms [of Omicron] are similar to seasonal flu and influenza. Therefore, in any case, we should seek medical advice.

"If we continue to disregard health guidelines, then the number of patients will increase even more. That will put additional pressure on the health system. We have the data. The number of patients in the hospital has increased a lot over the last three to four months and it is still increasing."

"If we want to overcome this epidemic, we have to follow the health guidelines," he asserted.

About the upcoming book fair, he said, "We would like to request those who are associated with the book fair to complete their vaccination before the fair begins."

"Anyone who is above 60 years or frontliners and plans to visit the book fair, should get their booster dose first," he recommended.

"Everyone has to wear a mask. No one can walk around the fair without a mask," he stated.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

omicron / Coronavirus / book fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

2h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

4h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

5h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1h | Videos
Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

Shakib, Mustafiz in maximum base price of IPL auction

19h | Videos
Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

21h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna