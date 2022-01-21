Omicron found in 75% of Ctg Covid patients 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

Omicron found in 75% of Ctg Covid patients 

Germany’s Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data published the data on Thursday based on the study

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

As many as 75% of Covid-19 patients in Chattogram are infected with the Omicron variant, which was first detected on 26 December in the division, said a study.

The international database of the genome sequences of SARS CoV-2, Germany's Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), published the finding on Thursday based on a genome sequence study of test samples from November last year to the first week of January, of 30 patients at Chittagong General Hospital and Chattogram Maa-o-Shishu Hospital.

The study was led by Dr HM Hamidullah Mehedi, Junior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Chittagong General Hospital, and Dr Adnan Mannan, Teacher, Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, University of Chittagong.

The genome sequencing showed that from 1 November to 25 December 2021, all patients were infected with the Delta variant. But since 25 December, 75% of the patients identified as infected were infected with Omicron. Of these, the latest type of Omicron, "BA2," or the "stealth version of Omicron," was found in the body of two patients for the first time in Chattogram.

Scientists say they have identified a "stealth" version of Omicron that cannot be distinguished from other variants using the PCR tests that public health officials deploy to gain a quick picture of its spread around the world, reports The Guardian.

Researchers say about 90% of patients with Omicron had symptoms of sore throat and hoarseness, 85% had signs of pain in different parts of the body and headache, and 80% had a fever.

This (BA2) variant has also been found in Houston, Texas in the United States, India, China, and Oman. Though it is not that dangerous, several new changes have been found in its spike protein.

Lead researcher Dr Hamidullah Mehedi said a few hundred more samples need to be sequenced to get a clear idea of its character.

Dr Rajdwip Biswas of Chittagong General Hospital, Dr Minhazul Haque, and Dr Fahim Hasan Reza of Chattogram Maa-o-Shishu Hospital, were assistant researchers in the study. Scientists at the icddr,b virology laboratory was in overall charge of the sequencing.

The research was supported and sponsored by the Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at Dalhousie University in Canada. The data analysis was done by Professor David Kelvin and Abdullah Mahmoud Al Rafat.

Bangladesh / Top News

Omicron Covid variant / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

9h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

11h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

4h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

4h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre