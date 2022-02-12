Omicron completely replaced Delta variant in Dhaka last week: icddr,b

Omicron has completely replaced Delta strain in capital Dhaka during the last week of January, the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) has observed.

The virology laboratory of icddr,b sequenced 24 COVID-19 positive samples collected from the capital city between 15 and 28 January.

According to the icddr,b findings, the Omicron was detected in 22 (92%) samples, and the remaining two were Delta (8%).

Among the two Omicrons, Omicron BA.2 accounted for 86% infections and Omicron BA.1 for 14%.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh witnessed an improvement in Covid situation as 20 Covid deaths and 5,023 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.