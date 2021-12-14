Omicron in Bangladesh: Two female cricketers hospitalised 

Health authorities in Bangladesh have hopsitalised the two female cricketers who recently tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The two women cricketers – 21 and 30 years old – were kept in quarantine at a hotel in the capital.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mugda Medical College, and Hospital Acting Director Dr Md Niatuzzaman said, "We have hospitalised total three people who recently came back from Zimbabwe. All of them have coronavirus but are in stable condition.

"The female cricketers have been infected with Omicron while the other, a male staff member of the national team, tested positive for the Delta variant."

"They have been brought to the hospital for better monitoring and observation," he added.

The health ministry confirmed the first-ever cases of Omicron in Bangladesh on Saturday.

A month and a half ago, the Bangladesh women's team went to Zimbabwe to play in the qualifying round of the Women's ODI World Cup.

But due to the new coronavirus variant of Omicron, the game was suspended mid-way.

As they were ahead in the rankings, Bangladesh women's team qualified for the ODI World Cup for the first time and returned home on 1 December.

On 6 December, it was learned that two cricketers had contracted the coronavirus.

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), the same day, collected the swabs of the two women cricketer and sequenced them.

The IEDCR completed the genomic sequencing of these samples and identified them as the Omicron variant.

The results were submitted and published on the global genome sequence database GISAID website on 9 December.

The government has recently made 14 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from seven African countries which have detected Omicron.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant has so far been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads.

India, a neighbouring country of Bangladesh, has so far identified 34 omicron patients.

On 26 November, the WHO declared the Omicron variant, which was first detected in southern Africa, a variant of concern. It is the fifth SARS-CoV-2 strain to carry such a designation.

Referring to the risk of reinfection, the WHO said, "Preliminary analysis suggests that the mutations present in the Omicron variant may reduce neutralising activity of antibodies resulting in reduced protection from natural immunity."

Omicron is 4.2 times more transmissible than delta, according to a study in Japan.

Early data from South Africa, the epicentre so far, shows that the virus appears to spread far faster than earlier strains but it also doesn't appear to be causing severe disease, reports Bloomberg.