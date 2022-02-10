Omicron BA.2 dominant in Bangladesh: IEDCR

Omicron BA.2 was the dominant lineage in Bangladesh in January, finds a study run by the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR).

Of two lineages – Omicron BA.1 and Omicron BA.2 – the latter accounted for 41% of infections and the former one for 39% during the last month, reads the report styled "National SARS-CoV-2 Variant Surveillance in Bangladesh."

But Omicron BA.2 became the dominant lineage in the second half of January accounting for 79% of cases during the period.

The study found Omicron coronavirus variant as prominent in Bangladesh with 80% of Covid cases in January linking to it and 20% to Delta.