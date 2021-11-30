Omicron: Authorities red flag houses of 7 South Africa returnees in Brahmanbaria

Authorities in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday marked the houses of seven South Africa returnees with red flags amid a global alarm over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Local administration and health officials hoisted the flags outside the houses on Wednesday in accordance with the decision that was taken at an emergency meeting of the Corona Prevention District Committee yesterday.

The seven Bangladeshis in question returned to Brahmanbaria from South Africa between 16 to 24 November.

They are, Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, his wife Tahera Akhter, and their daughter Alisha of Kosba upazila, Loakman Mia and Al Amin of Sayedpur village of the same upazila, Raju Sarker of Nabinagar, and Atikur Rahman of Bancharampur upazilas.

Saleh Ahmed Bhuiyan, elder brother of Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, said, "Alamgir had not been out of the house since he came home as a precaution against Omicron.

"He is even using a mask while being indoors."

When contacted for comments, Kosba upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Arup Paul said, "South African returnees are being kept in home quarantine to prevent any spread of the new virus variant."

"Samples will be collected if they show any symptoms while in quarantine. They will be kept in isolation if tested positive," added the health officer.