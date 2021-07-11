Govt officials asked to work virtually

An order has been issued to complete all official works of the government offices on virtual platform in an attempt to implement ongoing travel curbs and tighter restrictions amid the severe coronavirus situation across the country.

"All the official works of government offices must have to operate on virtual platforms like e-document, e-tendering, e-mail, SMS and WhatsApp amid coronavirus restrictions," said an official circular here today.

The cabinet division issued this instruction and it already has been sent to all concerned ministries and divisions.

"Instructions have been given to keep closed all the government, semi-government, autonomous and non-government offices to check countrywide Covid-19 infections," said the government circular.

But, all the emergency services and offices remained open during the situation as an exception, it said.

The official order also has asked to take necessary steps to accomplish all the official works of the government offices during this time on virtual platform.

To check the spreading of novel coronavirus, the government first enforced weeklong strict lockdown since 1 July and then it has been extended to 14 July.

Earlier, the cabinet division issued a gazette notification with 21 restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.