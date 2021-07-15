NTAC concerned about lockdown relaxation, recommends 14-day extension 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 July, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 12:02 am

Expressing concern about government's decision of relaxing the ongoing lockdown, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) for Covid-19 has recommended extending it instead by 14 more days. 

In a meeting held on 14 July, the committee also proposed closing the sacrificial animal markets across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections. 

The committee instead proposed utilising online marketplaces and put forward a set of recommendations to follow in the traditional sacrificial animal markets including not allowing sale of animals in urban areas, not visiting the markets for people aged and above 50, keeping separate paths for entering and exiting the market and following other health guidelines. 

Earlier, they praised the government for increasing Covid-19 tests and ensuring new supply of vaccines. 

In the meeting presided by Professor Mohammod Shahidullah, the committee also advised the government to reduce the price of test kits, reduce the age limit of vaccination down to 18 years, simplify the vaccine registration process and ensure local representatives' active participation in combating the pandemic. 

