From November, 3cr people to be vaccinated every month: Health Minister

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:28 pm

From November, three crore people in the country will get vaccinated against Covid-19 every month, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"We have purchased 21 crore Covid-19 vaccines, which are coming to the country in phases. With that, we will vaccinate three crore people monthly," he said at a discussion marking Sheikh Russel Day.

The programme was arranged at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute & Hospital in the capital city's Mohakhali area on Tuesday.

The minister said three crore people will get vaccinated this month too. As per the schedule we have the World Health Organisation (WHO) and China regarding vaccines being sent to the country, more than three crore people will get vaccinated every month.

"Some school students have already received Covid-19 vaccine on a trial basis. We will soon make a list and schedule for school students and start vaccinating them," he added.   

"The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division will prepare the schedule list with the help of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. Once we get the schedule list, the vaccination campaign for children ages 12-17 will begin," Zahid Maleque  said.

Referring to the recent communal violence, the minister said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracies to topple the government, ruining communal harmony, by launching repeated attacks on the Hindu community.

The main target and objective of the conspirators is not the demolition of temples, but rather to weaken the government's position. People who conspired against the country in 1971 are now hatching conspiracies to destabilise the country, he added. 

