Nothing to be sceptical about Chinese vaccines: FM

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
13 July, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 07:38 pm

Related News

Nothing to be sceptical about Chinese vaccines: FM

“Listen, we heard the same when Covid-19 vaccine – AstraZeneca – first came to Bangladesh. So, there’s nothing to worry about (Chinese vaccines). WHO approved the vaccines,” he said when a reporter raised the issue

UNB
13 July, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 07:38 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said there is nothing to worry about the safety of Chinese vaccines, mentioning that millions of people used the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Listen, we heard the same when Covid-19 vaccine – AstraZeneca – first came to Bangladesh. So, there's nothing to worry about (Chinese vaccines). WHO approved the vaccines," he said when a reporter raised the issue.

Dr Momen referred to what he saw in video (fake) that 13 nurses turned senseless in the UK after taking AstraZeneca vaccine doses. "This kind of thing comes up."      

More than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in China, according to international media.

"There has been no problem for any of them (in China) who got vaccinated," said the Foreign Minister, adding that there is no reason to get worried.

Bangladesh has so far received 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift from China apart from shipment under the commercial purchase. Bangladesh will receive another 10 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China as a gift.  

Responding to another question, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh has decided to go for coproduction of vaccines with China and Russia.

He said all the countries that are producing vaccines are not willing to share the technology but Bangladeshi companies seek technology.

Dr Momen, however, hoped that the co-production issue will get a final shape soon.

He said Bangladesh has always been saying vaccines should be public good and technology should be owned by all the countries.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid-19 pandemic / Chinese Vaccines / Foreign minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

3h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

23h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder