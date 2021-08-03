‘No vaccine, no salary’ policy at Attorney General’s office

Salary of the officials of the Attorney General's Office will be suspended if they do not receive the Covid-19 vaccine within a stipulated time without any valid reason.

Employees and officials of the division, who have not yet received the vaccine, have been instructed to get inoculated by 16 August, according to a circular signed by Attorney General Office's Administrative Officer Md Nasir Uddin.

The circular has also asked the employees to submit the proof of vaccination, i.e. vaccine card or certificate, to the administrative branch between 22 to 31 August.

Meanwhile, the country is all set to revive its mass vaccination mission with a special drive to inoculate one crore people in six days. The programme will start on 7 August at 9am and continue until 3pm every day till 12 August where elderly citizens and women will be prioritised

The drive will be followed by the vaccination of one crore people every month until the end of the year as the health authorities are more confident of getting the required supplies of vaccines from multiple sources.

The health directorate now has 55.76 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine, 47.35 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine, 50,000 doses of Pfizer and 13 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Rural areas will administer Sinopharm shots while the Moderna vaccine will be available in urban areas.

So far, the vaccination drive has covered around 1.34 crore people. Of them, more than 91 lakh people took their first shot while around 43 lakh citizens have completed the two doses.

According to the IMF, Bangladesh needs to vaccinate more than 6 lakh people every day to reach at least 40% inoculation target by the end of this year.