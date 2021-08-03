‘No vaccine, no entry' at Benapole port from 16 August

The authorities of Benapole Custom House have decided to limit its services to those who are not vaccinated against the Covid-19.

Issuing an official order, the authorities said the land port will follow a `No vaccine, no entry' policy from 16 August.

Citing that the custom officials are providing services amid the risk of getting infected, Benapole Custom House requested all involved with the port services to have their shots.

The move came as the government has made vaccination mandatory for those who are above 18.