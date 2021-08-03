‘No vaccine, no entry' at Benapole port from 16 August

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 07:36 pm

Related News

‘No vaccine, no entry' at Benapole port from 16 August

The move came following the government decision to punish the unvaccinated people who are at their 18 or above

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 07:36 pm
‘No vaccine, no entry&#039; at Benapole port from 16 August

The authorities of Benapole Custom House have decided to limit its services to those who are not vaccinated against the Covid-19.

Issuing an official order, the authorities said the land port will follow a `No vaccine, no entry' policy from 16 August.

Citing that the custom officials are providing services amid the risk of getting infected, Benapole Custom House requested all involved with the port services to have their shots.

The move came as the government has made vaccination mandatory for those who are above 18.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid-19 pandemic / Benapole port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house