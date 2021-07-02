No severe oxygen shortage in Bogura, explains DC

Although there was shortage of high flow nasal cannulas but the supply of oxygen was not hampered in general level in Bogura district, explained Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday.

There was a temporary problem with oxygen supply for some Covid-19 patients but not for all patients, said a press release signed by Md Ziaul Haque, the deputy commissioner of Bogura district.

A recent news about death of seven covid-19 patients due to shortage of oxygen was published in various medias, which triggered fear among the general people, DC said.

Recently, central oxygen system has been activated in the covid dedicated hospitals in the district, he said, ensuring that oxygen supply is available for the patients who require them.

Mohammad Ali Hospital has two high flow nasal cannulas which caused the temporary crisis but that did not distress the overall oxygen supply in the district, DC said.

