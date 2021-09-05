No decision yet to vaccinate people under 18: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said that the health department has no plan yet to inoculate people under 18 against Covid-19.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce of the DGHS, "As the government is thinking about it, national committee will take decision on the matter. We will inform all accordingly."

Earlier on 19 August, the government allowed people over 18 to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to reopen the school and colleges across the country from 12 September after 61 weeks of closure.

